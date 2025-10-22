Man stabbed, suspect arrested in downtown Seattle

The Brief Seattle police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the King County Courthouse. Additional information about the stabbing will be provided by police.



Police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened near 3rd Avenue and James Street, next to the King County Courthouse. Seattle PD posted about the incident at 2:22 p.m.

Seattle police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed and treated at the scene by paramedics. His current condition is unknown.

Police also confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

What's next:

Additional information about the incident will later be provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum, WA after truck hits overpass

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.