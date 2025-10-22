Man stabbed, suspect arrested in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened near 3rd Avenue and James Street, next to the King County Courthouse. Seattle PD posted about the incident at 2:22 p.m.
Seattle police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed and treated at the scene by paramedics. His current condition is unknown.
Police also confirmed that a suspect is in custody.
What's next:
Additional information about the incident will later be provided by police.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.