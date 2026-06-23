World Cup match day in Seattle smashes Lime ride record

Match day in Seattle between Team USA and the Australians brought more than 100,000 people to the downtown area and the best-ranked World Cup host venue, Seattle Stadium.

With many people taking Lime scooters, bikes, and gliders, the company says they set an all-time daily rider record on June 19. This comes after Lime injected the city with an additional 15,000 fresh units to meet anticipated demand.

The Friday ridership exceeded 83,000 trips. Moreover, the ridership numbers for the whole first week of World Cup events in Seattle brought in more than 300,000 individual trips on Lime devices.

A man rides a Lime scooter near Pioneer Square in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There were so many people celebrating downtown that it actually caused a spike in seismic activity, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

There is another busy week ahead as Seattle prepares for two more World Cup matches, including the Pride match between Iran and Egypt, something both teams have raised issue with.

What's next:

The next match in Seattle is set for Wednesday, June 24 when Bosnia and Herzegovina faces off against Qatar at noon PT. There is a FOX 13 watch guide for FIFA World Cup matches playing in Seattle this year.

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