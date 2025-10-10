Mental health eval ordered for suspected WA USPS shooter

The Brief Blake Kuhlman, an Amazon delivery driver, is charged with first-degree assault for allegedly shooting USPS worker Anthony Santoro in the face in Everett, risking Santoro's vision and eye. Kuhlman's attorney requested a mental health evaluation before proceeding with arraignment, citing concerns about Kuhlman's competency; the judge agreed to the evaluation. Kuhlman claimed self-defense, alleging Santoro attacked him and expressing fears of being cyberstalked by the mafia; he is held on $1 million bail, with a court hearing set for October 24 after the evaluation.



A postal worker shot in the face in Everett is now at risk of losing his eye. Blake Kuhlman, the suspect accused of pulling the trigger, is an Amazon delivery driver.

Kuhlman is charged with first-degree assault. He and his defense attorney were present for a hearing on Friday at Snohomish County Superior Court. They were scheduled for an arraignment on the charge, but his attorney requested a pause.

"Before we proceed any further, I did have some concerns about Mr. Kuhlman’s mental health," Kuhlman’s attorney told the court. "After reviewing the probable cause statement and discussing the situation with Mr. Kuhlman, I felt it was necessary to let the court know and ask to enter a 10.77 evaluation prior to proceeding with the arraignment."

"I find it proper to have Mr. Kuhlman evaluated for competency to stand trial before proceeding with arraignment," said Judge Anna Alexander.

Amazon delivery driver shoots U.S. postal worker

The backstory:

On October 3, Kuhlman was delivering packages for Amazon at an apartment complex in Everett. Court documents said underneath his uniform, Kuhlman was wearing a ballistic plate-carrier vest. He was also armed with a large knife and two handguns.

The documents said Kuhlman was in the apartment building’s mail room while Anthony Santoro was delivering mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Officials with Everett Police Department said the two men got into an argument, then Kuhlman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Santoro in the face.

Santoro was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for surgery. His loved ones started an online fundraiser to help with medical and recovery expenses. The fundraiser said Santoro is at risk of losing his eye, and there is "no guarantee" he will regain his vision.

While Santoro continues recovering, detectives are investigating a motive in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Court records said Kuhlman allegedly "admitted" to detectives that he shot Santoro, but claimed he acted in self-defense. Kuhlman claimed Santoro cornered him, lunged at him, and tried to tackle him.

According to the documents, the shooting suspect allegedly told detectives that, "he was being cyberstalked by the mafia and projected suspicions that this USPS worker may have been a mafia assassin."

The records stated Kuhlman further claimed he submitted more than 100 tips to the FBI over his concerns about his phone being hacked and stalking. Documents also said Kuhlman was wearing the ballistic plate-carrier vest because he claimed he was previously shot at while on the job, but said he never reported it to police due to lack of evidence.

Kuhlman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. His bail was set at $1 million.

His next court hearing is scheduled for October 24, after the mental health evaluation. A judge will review the evaluation results before moving forward with the case.

