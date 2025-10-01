Neighbors say Seattle stabbing victim threw keys into bushes to stop carjacking

The Brief Seattle Police are searching for two masked suspects involved in two attempted carjackings in Capitol Hill Tuesday night. A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during the second carjacking attempt but managed to thwart the theft by throwing his keys into nearby bushes. The suspects fled the scene, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them.



Seattle Police are searching for two suspects who tried to carjack two different people in Capitol Hill Tuesday night.

The backstory:

The first attempt happened on Miller and 10th Avenue at around 8 p.m.

The other happened about a half an hour later, just a few blocks away near Broadway Ave East and East Newton Street.

In that second case, police say one of the suspects stabbed a 44-year-old man in the leg.

Investigators say the man was sitting in his car at the intersection when the thieves tried to steal it. Neighbors say he tossed his keys into some nearby bushes. He was able to stop the theft, but unfortunately was stabbed in the leg.

"We have like a slanted yard, and he threw them up in the yard," said Steve Bauman, a neighbor.

It was around 8:45 p.m. when Steve and other neighbors say they heard a commotion in their typically quiet community.

"There was a guy standing right in front of our building, and he’d been stabbed," said Steve.

Police say two carjackers, wearing masks, opened an unlocked door and attacked a man as he sat in his parked car near Newton and Broadway.

"He had thrown his keys into the front yard of our building, as a way to get away from them, to get the guys off his back, but then they stabbed him," said Steve.

As neighbors came out of their homes, police say the two left the car and the victim behind in order to make a run for it.

"That was a bold choice to throw your keys in the yard," said Steve.

Just a half an hour earlier, and only about three blocks away, two suspects fitting the same description tried to steal a different car near 10th Avenue East and East Miller Street.

Fortunately for that motorist, the suspects gave up after realizing the car was locked.

As for the stabbing victim, Steve said he was walking with a limp, but was still able to stand when EMTs arrived. He said neighbors helped to locate his keys for him.

"One of my neighbors found them, went looking through the bushes and found the keys, which at 9 p.m., it was dark. He was kind of lucky we found them," he said.

In a neighborhood known more for dog walkers than criminals, Steve said it's a strange situation.

"It was just a crazy thing to happen in this part of Capitol Hill, which is generally very quiet," he said.

Police say the man was treated for minor injuries. If you know who’s responsible, contact Seattle Police.

