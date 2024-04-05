Northbound I-5 blocked near Arlington, troopers investigate deadly crash

Northbound I-5 in Arlington is completely blocked as troopers investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian early Friday morning.

At 5:31 a.m., the Washington State Patrol issued an alert stating that all northbound lanes of I-5 were fully blocked just north of milepost 206 near SR-531. The ramp from SR-531 to northbound I-5 has also been closed.

WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding reported that traffic is being diverted to SR-531 at milepost 206.

Troopers are advising drivers to seek alternative routes while the crash investigation is in progress.

FOX 13’s Nikki Torres is en route to the scene to gather further information about the incident.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still unclear, and the identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

More top stories from FOX 13

'How many more lives must be lost?': Community pushes for safer streets after deadly Renton crash

2-year-old dies after shooting at Federal Way IHOP

Downtown Seattle stabbing: Police arrest suspect in unprovoked double stabbing of tourists

Why are gas prices so high in Seattle? Here's what we know

Teen arrested in Browns Point for stolen car, fighting deputies

5 teens arrested for Tukwila armed carjacking appear in court

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter

This is a developing story, check back for updates.