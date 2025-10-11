Pierce County deputies: Son shoots, kills father in mental health episode

A man is dead, and his son is under investigation by homicide detectives following a late-night shooting in Pierce County on Friday.

Timeline:

PCSO deputies responded to a shooting in Parkland just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10. Once there, they found a 63-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds and his son barricaded in another room.

First responders were able to administer immediate life-saving care. However, the efforts were not enough to save the man who died at the scene.

The victim's 41-year-old son had fled and barricaded himself inside another bedroom, according to initial statements from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

Deputies believe there is a mental health component to the crime and are continuing to investigate the circumstances to determine how to move forward in their case.

