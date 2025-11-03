Police still seeking suspect in brutal South Seattle robbery

The Brief Seattle Police are seeking help to identify a suspect involved in a brutal robbery in Rainier Beach, where an elderly woman was assaulted, dragged into her garage, and had her finger bitten off. The incident occurred near Waters Ave S and 64 Ave S; the suspect stole the woman's jewelry and left her with severe head injuries. Surveillance images show the suspect as a man in his 30s, wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, a black backpack with white accents, and white/gray athletic shoes.



Seattle Police detectives still need help identifying the suspect of a brutal robbery in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood last month.

According to the Seattle Police Department, an elderly woman was on the porch cleaning household items when a stranger approached and demanded she hand over her belongings. When she refused, the man assaulted her and dragged her into the garage, took her jewelry and bit off her finger.

The woman also suffered severe head injuries.

(Seattle Police Department)

Police searched the area near Waters Ave S and 64 Ave S for the suspect, but did not find him.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a man in his 30s, seen wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, a black backpack with white accents, and white/gray athletic shoes.

