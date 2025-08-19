Seattle police search for suspect in Green Lake stabbing

The Brief A man was stabbed multiple times in the neck and arm in Green Lake Monday night. Officers treated the victim and took him to the hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled the area and has not been located.



Seattle police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in the Green Lake neighborhood Monday night.

Police search for stabbing suspect under overpass in Green Lake Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a stabbing under an overpass near the intersection of Weedin Place Northeast and Northeast 68th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to the neck and arm. Police and Seattle Fire Department medics provided life-saving aid at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect fled the area and has not been located.

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

