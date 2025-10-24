VIDEO: Suspects break into Seattle-area pawn shops with hammer

The Brief Da'Sean Harrison, 29, was arrested for a series of smash-and-grab robberies at Seattle-area pawn shops, using a sledgehammer to steal over $350,000 in jewelry and coins. The robberies occurred between January and February 2025 in Seattle, Renton, Shoreline, and Everett, with surveillance footage and cellphone data linking Harrison to the crimes. Harrison was captured by Renton Police after a K9 pursuit; officers found a Glock 23, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash in his possession. He faces charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful firearm possession, with bail set at $250,000.



Police arrested a man accused of breaking into several Seattle-area pawn shops with a sledgehammer and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and coins.

According to documents filed in King County Superior Court, 29-year-old Da'Sean Harrison and other suspects broke into pawn shops in Seattle, Renton, Shoreline and Everett between January and February 2025.

One victim from the Renton robbery described a terrifying encounter, stating Harrison approached her with a raised sledgehammer, forcing her to hide in the back office as loud bangs, believed to be gunshots, echoed through the store.

Dig deeper:

Harrison is also a suspect in a similar robbery at Cash America in Everett on Feb. 6, where thieves stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry. Surveillance footage from Lowe's showed Harrison selecting a sledgehammer matching the one used in the Everett theft. Additionally, a witness captured a photo of Harrison's Dodge Durango leaving the scene, further linking him to the crime.

The series of smash-and-grab thefts, involving suspects armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, targeted Cash America locations in Seattle, Everett, and Shoreline. Surveillance video and cellphone data placed Harrison at the Renton location during the time of the theft, solidifying his connection to the crimes.

Harrison was arrested by Renton Police after a pursuit involving K9 Raider led to his capture. Harrison is accused of using a sledgehammer in a series of pawn shop robberies across Renton, Shoreline, and Everett, stealing over $350,000 in jewelry and coins.

Court documents reveal that officers recovered a Glock 23 with an extended magazine, 122.62 grams of methamphetamine, 27.28 grams of fentanyl powder, a digital scale with fentanyl residue, and $1,040 in cash from Harrison. He faces charges of two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Harrison's bail is set at $250,000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.