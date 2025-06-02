Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore to resign due to health, personal reasons

The Brief Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore will resign on July 7 due to health and personal reasons. Moore, representing District 5, sponsored controversial crime ordinances and secured funding for sidewalks and rental assistance. Details on filling Moore's vacancy will be announced soon.



Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore announced she is resigning due to health and personal reasons. Her last day will be July 7.

Moore, who represents District 5 (North Seattle), has held her position since 2023 and says she's proud of what the council has been able to accomplish in the last year and a half.

"My decision to leave the City Council is one I've been considering seriously over the past several months due to some recent health challenges. Ultimately, I believe that District 5 community members deserve a representative who can give their full attention to the critical issues facing the City and its neighborhoods," said Councilmember Moore.

Two of the major ordinances sponsored by Moore were the SOAP [Stay out of Area of Prostitution] and SODA [Stay out of Drug Area] zones, aimed at cracking down on crime and prostitution along Aurora Avenue.

While the SOAP and SODA ordinances both passed 8-1, Moore faced intense backlash over the legislation, with critics clashing with supporters at intense votes in September 2024.

"I'm incredibly proud of the achievements of this Council and my team during the last year and a half. Having been elected to focus on improving public safety, and tackle housing and homelessness with a progressive framework, I believe we’ve made major strides in all these important areas," Moore said.

Moore also highlighted new sidewalk funding acquired through the 2024 voter-approved Transportation Levy, millions of dollars secured for rental assistance, and strengthening protections for people seeking reproductive health care and gender-affirming treatment.

"I want to wholeheartedly thank the residents of District 5 for their engagement and support during my time here. Serving on the Seattle City Council has truly been an honor for me, both personally and professionally," added Councilmember Moore.

What's next:

Details on filling Moore's vacancy will be announced in the coming days. The city council has 20 days to fill a vacant position.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news release by the office of Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

