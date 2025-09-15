Man accused of kidnapping, molesting 5-year-old girl in Seattle tent city

The Brief Police arrested a 46-year-old man on September 12 at a Seattle encampment on suspicion of first-degree child molestation and first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation. A King County judge found probable cause for the charges, setting his bail at $750,000. King County prosecutors anticipate receiving a felony case referral from police by September 17 to make a charging decision.



Seattle police arrested a 46-year-old man on Sept. 12 at a Mount Baker encampment in connection with the alleged kidnapping and molestation of a 5-year-old girl.

During a first-appearance court hearing on Sept. 13, King County prosecutors argued there was probable cause for the arrest on investigation of first-degree child molestation and first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation. The judge agreed, setting bail at $750,000.

What we know:

According to probable cause documents, officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call at the Tent City #3 encampment on South Hanford Street Sept. 12 at 9:06 p.m. The initial call reported that a resident was attempting to get a 9 year old into his tent and that neither party could be found.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim's mother, who said the girl had been missing for a few minutes before returning to her. The girl told officers she was in pain and, when asked if she had been touched by "someone else's private parts," she said yes. She also confirmed the alleged assaults happened both the day of the arrest and the day before.

Another resident of the encampment told officers he had seen the suspect talking to the girl and trying to get her to come with him toward the back of the encampment. This resident said he intervened and told the girl to return to her mother.

The suspect, who was found in a green tent at the encampment, was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Seattle Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.

What's next:

King County prosecutors do not yet have a felony case referral from the police but anticipate receiving one by Sept. 17 for a charging decision.

The suspect remains in the King County Jail on the set bail amount.

