Seattle man rescued from WA ravine after 'HELP' 911 text

The Brief A Seattle man was rescued from a ravine near Little Kachess Lake after texting "HELP" to 911. He suffered severe leg injuries and was unable to access his bicycle and supplies. A helicopter hoisted him out of the steep ravine and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.



A man was rescued after falling into a ravine and severely injuring himself, with the response starting with a 911 text that simply read, "HELP."

The backstory:

A 51-year-old Seattle man seriously injured his leg and was bleeding in a deep ravine near the north end of Little Kachess Lake on Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said.

He sent 911 a text saying "HELP" with a broken cell signal, and dispatchers worked to communicate with him over the next hour and a half.

The King County Sheriff's Office mobilized resources, later learning that the man couldn't access his bicycle and supplies, and that he appeared to be passing in and out of consciousness.

Dispatchers helped the man make a tourniquet using the straps of his bicycle helmet, as crews created a plan for his rescue.

Because the ravine the man was in was so steep, a hoist-equipped helicopter was requested. It's estimated he could have fallen as far as 500 feet.

The King County Sheriff’s Office's Guardian 2 air unit flew in, hoisted the man out, and flew him directly to Harborview Medical Center.

The rescue took place on the afternoon of Sunday, July 6.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Prosecutors make charging decision for man arrested after Tacoma Amber Alert

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

Texas flooding: More than 170 missing, at least 118 dead

Video shows chaos before hit-and-run at illegal drifting event in Auburn, WA

Traffic Alert: Multiple highway closures this weekend in Western WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.