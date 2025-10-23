King County councilmember urges ‘Stupid Motorist Law’ after 3rd bridge strike in 2 months

The Brief King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is calling for a "Stupid Motorist Law" to hold drivers of oversized loads accountable after multiple bridge strikes in recent months. Dunn sent a letter to WSDOT and Gov. Bob Ferguson urging a review of recent incidents, stronger penalties, and improved detection systems. The proposal follows the latest bridge strike on I-90 near Cle Elum, the third such incident in two months.



King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is calling for stronger measures to prevent bridge strikes across Washington, including the creation of a so-called "Stupid Motorist Law" aimed at holding drivers of oversized loads accountable.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent Thursday to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Dunn urged the agency to take additional action following a series of incidents involving over-height trucks striking bridges.

The latest strike happened Monday night on westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum, when an oversized truck hit the Bullfrog Road overpass, closing lanes and backing up traffic for hours.

The request comes less than two days after that crash — the third bridge strike in the region in the past two months.

(WSDOT)

Dunn’s letter thanked WSDOT Secretary Julie Meredith and Gov. Bob Ferguson for what he described as their "effective leadership and lightning-quick response to the White River Bridge emergency."

The SR 410 White River Bridge reopened ahead of schedule last week after an emergency closure.

"The Governor’s response to the SR 410 White River Bridge emergency was a model of effective, responsive government," Dunn wrote.

The backstory:

Dunn cited a growing pattern of oversized-vehicle strikes, including recent incidents on SR 167 near Pacific and the I-90 overpass near Cle Elum. He asked WSDOT to conduct a comprehensive review of the causes behind such collisions and to support efforts to improve signage and detection systems statewide.

He also encouraged state leaders to consider stronger accountability measures — such as steeper fines or administrative penalties for repeat offenders and holding commercial operators responsible for damage to public infrastructure.

"I believe this problem is getting worse, not better," Dunn wrote. "These incidents impose heavy costs, not just due to repairs, but also in lost time, risks to public safety, disrupted freight movement, and significant economic harms."

What's next:

Dunn said he plans to support Gov. Ferguson in pursuing funding for these infrastructure improvements in upcoming budget negotiations.

The letter concludes with Dunn reaffirming his commitment to work with WSDOT and the governor to strengthen the safety and reliability of Washington’s transportation system.

