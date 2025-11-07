Suspect in custody after shooting in Seattle's Central District

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in the Central District. One person was shot in the chest and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities said a suspect is in custody and a firearm has been recovered.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in Seattle's Central District.

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department made the initial announcement on social media just after 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the shooting happened near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Dearborn Street.

Authorities said one person was shot in the chest and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The suspect is in custody, and police recovered a firearm.

What we don't know:

FOX 13 crews are gathering more information at the scene from an SPD public information officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

