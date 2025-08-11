The Brief A suspect in a Tacoma hospital shooting, Martice Ryan, was arrested after allegedly killing one man and injuring a woman. Ryan reportedly did not know the victims and eluded to having a modified handgun just before the attack. He faces charges of first-degree murder and assault, and is currently being held without bail.



The suspect in a deadly shooting inside a Tacoma hospital emergency room did not know the victims he opened fire on, court documents state.

The shooting, which left one man dead and a woman injured, happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at MultiCare Allenmore Hospital.

Martice Ryan, 25, is accused of the fatal shooting and was arrested in Kittitas County on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree assault on Monday.

The backstory:

The woman who survived the shooting said she and the other victim had driven to the Allenmore Hospital because the man was suffering from elbow pain.

According to court documents, Ryan approached the victims after they checked into the ER, asking the man why he was staring at him. The male victim stated he wasn't staring, and Ryan then asked if he knew him, which the victim replied he did not.

Ryan then allegedly stated, "It's about to get switchy in here," eluding to the fact he had a "switch," which is a small plastic device used for illegal firearm modification, capable of converting a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the victims in the ER waiting room, police said. The man died after being shot multiple times, and the surviving victim suffered a graze wound to the stomach.

The woman injured in the shooting stated there was no prior interaction between Ryan and the other victim, nor were they followed to the hospital.

After the shooting, the suspect fled to his car and drove away eastbound on South 19th Street. Video footage showed the suspect escape in a red 2014-2016 Mazda CX-5 with no front or rear license plates, according to court documents.

However, detectives noted the plates instead had placards/advertisements for a local car dealer, which they then used to track recent sales of red Mazda CX-5s. Ryan had allegedly purchased a red Mazda CX-5 in Tacoma in March 2025.

Officers identified Ryan as a suspect through a previous traffic stop he was involved in for driving without license plates. During the stop, bodycam footage showed Ryan retrieve a temporary paper license from the passenger side of his dashboard, which appeared to be on the shooting suspect's car, court documents state.

Police also said Ryan's Department of Licensing photograph appeared to match the suspect from the Allenmore surveillance video. Detectives stated Ryan has six guns registered to him, including two 10mm handguns, which is the caliber of the shell casings recovered at the scene.

A warrant was issued for Ryan's arrest after his car was not located at his last known address. He was arrested two days later with help from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Spokane Police Department.

Related article

Ryan is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the hospital shooting. He is currently being held without bail.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court and the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'It's all gone': Fire destroys Sultan, WA family business

Idaho murders crime scene photos reveal bloody aftermath of attack

'Its a zoo': Frustrations grow over Seattle's new bus-only lanes

Seattle's 'paddle rave' new summer hit on Lake Union

Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

'Presence, not activity': New tool helps track ICE agents across U.S.

3 Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's Top 100 list

Art mural defaced for second time in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.