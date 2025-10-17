How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Michigan

The Brief The No. 12 Washington Huskies (5-1) travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday to face Michigan (4-2) in a key Big Ten matchup airing on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m. PT. Washington is powered by quarterback Williams, who had over 500 total yards and four touchdowns in a dominant win over Rutgers, while Michigan looks to bounce back from a loss to USC. This will be the 16th all-time meeting between the two schools, with Michigan holding a slight 9-6 series advantage.



The Washington Huskies (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday for a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines (4-2, 2-1), aiming to remain undefeated on the road this season.

Washington is coming off a 38-19 win over Rutgers, powered by quarterback Williams' 402 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Michigan, who lost 31-13 to USC last week.

Saturday is the 16th-ever Washington-Michigan game, and the fourth in the last five seasons, alongside a non-conference game in Ann Arbor in 2021, the 2024 CFP National Championship Game and a Washington win over the Wolverines last season at Husky Stadium.

Keep reading for more details on the UW vs. Michigan football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the UW-Michigan game?

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.

Where is the UW-Michigan game?

Saturday's game will be played at Michigan stadium, also known as "the Big House," in Ann Arbor, Mich.

What channel is the UW-Michigan game?

The game will air on FOX's television's Big Noon Kickoff, with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. For more on how to watch online.

How do I listen to the UW-Michigan game?

All Washington football games will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, with Tony Castricone on play-by-play, Cameron Cleeland as the analyst, and Elise Woodward on the sidelines. The radio broadcast begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM, with statewide coverage starting two hours prior on the 17-station network. The entire broadcast is also available on the Huskies Gameday and Varsity mobile apps, as well as on Sirius/XM channels.

More on the Huskies

Washington won 38-19 over Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 10. Williams passed for 402 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Coleman carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 20 yards. Dezmen Roebuck had four receptions for 108 yards.

Up Next

Washington hosts Illinois on Oct. 25.

The Source: Information in this story came from University of Washington Athletics and the Associated Press.

