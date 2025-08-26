The Brief Kitsap County deputies arrested Eric Gross, who allegedly pulled a gun on officers on Tuesday. Authorities responded to and searched the area following the incident northwest of Bremerton. Deputies and detectives are expected to be working in the area for several hours.



Deputies in Kitsap County arrested a man who allegedly pulled a gun on law enforcement, prompting a large search on Tuesday.

What we know:

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Eric Gross. He's accused of pulling a firearm on law enforcement officers and running away.

Eric Gross

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Following the incident, deputies launched a search in the Chico Bay area, prompting a lockdown at Crosspoint Christian School. A large law enforcement presence initially swarmed near State Highway 3 and Chico Way, northwest of Bremerton.

At 6:45 p.m., deputies said Gross was in custody and the search had concluded. Deputies and detectives are expected to be working in the area for several hours, but traffic should not be severely impacted.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Hundreds rally for disabled veteran outside Tacoma ICE Detention Center

6 King County beaches close due to high bacteria levels

Heat wave worsens Bear Gulch Fire still burning in Mason County

Marysville police urge back-to-school safety after 1K violations last year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.