Washington is just days away from seeing its third Voodoo Doughnut location open up for business. Bellevue is up next with a Sunday grand opening.

At 8 a.m. on Oct. 19, the doors will open. The first 25 guests lined up will receive a free Voodoo Dozen or Vegan Dozen on the house as the chain celebrates the opening of its 25th location.

Where is the Bellevue Voodoo location going to be?

According to the Voodoo Doughnut website, the downtown Bellevue shop is coming to 10713 Main Street, just blocks from Bellevue Square and Bellevue Downtown Park, in the former Rudy's Barbershop space.

The backstory:

Previously, the first-ever Seattle location opened up in the Capitol Hill neighborhood just under a year ago, back in December 2024. That location is at 1201 Pine Street.

