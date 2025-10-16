WA White River Bridge to reopen weeks ahead of schedule after emergency repairs

The Brief The State Route 410 White River Bridge between Enumclaw and Buckley will reopen weeks ahead of schedule after being closed since August due to truck damage. Gov. Bob Ferguson, WSDOT leaders, and local officials credited seven-day repair efforts for restoring the vital connection early. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved disaster loans to help businesses affected by the closure in King, Pierce, and surrounding counties.



The State Route 410 White River Bridge connecting Enumclaw and Buckley will reopen weeks ahead of schedule after being closed since August due to structural damage caused by an over-height truck.

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced the early reopening Wednesday alongside Washington State Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith, local officials, and community leaders.

The bridge, a key link between King and Pierce counties east of Tacoma, is expected to reopen to full, two-way traffic between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday.

What they're saying:

"We made a commitment to reopen this bridge as quickly as possible," Ferguson said. "Thanks to the hard work of our crews, engineers and contractors seven days a week we’re opening weeks ahead of schedule. People just want government to work. Together we can move fast and solve big problems."

Meredith said the department’s focus was on completing the project both safely and swiftly.

"From day one, our commitment was clear: do the work right and restore this link as quickly and safely as possible," she said.

Emergency repairs followed August bridge strike

The backstory:

The bridge has been closed since Aug. 18, when a truck struck its frame, causing significant structural damage. Ferguson later declared an emergency in King and Pierce counties, allowing the state to expedite repairs and seek federal funds for reimbursement.

Guy F. Atkinson Construction was awarded an emergency contract requiring crews to work seven days a week until completion.

Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro said the early reopening will allow the community to resume normal activities.

"Our community can now return to normal activities that include life, work and the economics of our city," Molinaro said. "The reopening of the bridge so early will provide everyone with this opportunity."

Buckley Mayor Beau Burkett also praised the coordinated effort.

"The recent emergency repair was handled with exceptional efficiency and timeliness," Burkett said. "Your coordinated efforts under challenging circumstances are commendable, and your dedication to restoring service swiftly has not gone unnoticed."

Local, regional impact

Local perspective:

The closure had ripple effects throughout the region, especially after a nearby bridge on State Route 169 between Enumclaw and Black Diamond closed in September for emergency repairs. That bridge reopened Oct. 13 after crews replaced worn girders.

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn, who represents District 9, said the SR 410 bridge’s closure had caused major disruptions for families, businesses, and first responders who rely on it for nearly 22,000 daily trips.

"Governor Ferguson’s lightning quick response was remarkable — I’ve rarely seen government move this fast and decisively, and it came at the right moment," Dunn said.

Loan assistance available for affected businesses

What you can do:

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently approved Ferguson’s request for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration, allowing small businesses and nonprofits affected by the closure to apply for low-interest loans.

The declaration covers King, Pierce, Chelan, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Snohomish, Thurston, and Yakima counties.

Businesses can apply online through the MySBA Loan Portal or contact the agency’s disaster assistance center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955.

