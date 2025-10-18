The Brief A woman in her early 50s was struck and killed by a train early Saturday in downtown Puyallup. The collision occurred around 6:41 a.m. in the 100 block of North Meridian, police said. Several downtown railroad crossings remain closed as investigators examine the scene.



A woman died Saturday morning after being struck by a train in downtown Puyallup, according to police.

(Puyallup Police Department)

What we know:

Puyallup police and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded at about 6:41 a.m. near E. Main Ave. and North Meridian for a report of a train-pedestrian collision.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, believed to be in her early 50s, with significant injuries on the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team is leading the investigation and will coordinate with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, pending notification of family.

Road closures:

The incident has caused temporary road closures in the downtown area, with several railroad crossings blocked, including:

North Meridian at Stewart

3rd Street SE (the bypass)

5th Street SE (by the Powerhouse)

"Multiple intersections downtown have been affected and are blocked by the stopped train," the department said earlier on social media. "The intersections are closed until further notice. Alternate routes advised."

