'Seattle News Weekly': Seattle real estate, Seattle sports

Looking to buy a house in Seattle? Interested in the current environment of Seattle sports?

On the third episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Erin Mayovsky hosted Mike Ferreri— a seasoned real estate agent and former Seattle sportscaster.

They delved into the intricacies of Seattle real estate and the excitement surrounding the Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders, WSU football and UW football.

Seattle real estate market trends

The podcast kicks off with a discussion on the evolving Seattle real estate market. Ferreri highlighted the shift from high competition among buyers to the current challenge of affordability.

Despite a high inventory of available homes, buyers have become increasingly selective, often prioritizing the overall visual appeal of houses, rather than the practical elements like updated home systems.

"If you're willing to get dirty and do some of the work, there's a house out there for you." — Mike Ferreri

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing home systems—such as air conditioners, HVACs, roofs, and crawl spaces—over aesthetics when purchasing a home. The conversation also touched on loan programs, interest rates, HOA fees for condos, and the struggle to expand family space in a market dominated by rentals and apartments.

Ferreri expressed concern for seniors facing tax burdens.

"The one thing I hate to see is when a senior can't afford the taxes and they have to move before their house is paid off. But there are senior exemptions out there… If you're in that situation… that's something to look at, because there is a way forward without having to give up your house." — Mike Ferreri

Seattle sports updates

Switching gears, Mayovsky and Ferreri dove into Seattle sports, speculating on whether Cal Raleigh would hit over 60 home runs before the season's end and sharing their hopes for a Mariners World Series.

Ferreri recounted a memorable interaction with Raleigh's mom on Instagram, following Raleigh's college world series win at FSU.

As the Mariners' season winds down, Seattle fans eagerly anticipate the Seahawks' season.

"When I watched that first opening drive against Kansas City, that, in my opinion, was the best-looking Seahawks offense in a long time." — Mike Ferreri

The podcast concludes with discussions on other teams and sports around the state, including Sounders FC and the buzz surrounding WSU and UW football.

