Autumnal weather returns to Seattle Monday

Enjoy the beautiful weather in Seattle this weekend! Classic autumnal weather returns to the Emerald City and western Washington by Monday morning.

Seattle will enjoy dry weather this weekend, but wetter weather is on tap by Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This weekend could likely feature some of the final 70s of 2025, so soak up the sunshine this afternoon. Much of Sunday will be dry in Puget Sound; however, rain returns to the coast by the evening hours. We can't rule out weak thunderstorms for spots along the coast.

Pleasant, mild weather is forecast for Seattle on Saturday with highs in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The wet weather extends elsewhere in Puget Sound by Monday morning. To note: Sunday evening to Monday morning could be breezy in the typical areas as well (e.g. the coast and the Northwest Interior).

Through the workweek, there will be daily rounds of rain, but the showers won't be constant. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday could be noticeably blustery around the region. Thursday may have enough instability to trigger spotty thunderstorms.

Wet weather returns to the Seattle area for the upcoming workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big fires continue burning in Central Washington. While mostly good air quality is expected in western Washington this weekend, worse air quality is forecast in the communities east of the spine of the Cascades for places like Chelan and Wenatchee.

While the rain in western Washington this week will be beneficial for fire concerns over the Olympics (the Bear Gulch fire), we also have to watch for any flash flooding that could develop over recently burned areas.

Smoky weather will continue in Eastern Washington through the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

