Damp weather in Seattle to clear by late Sunday

With more than a third of an inch of rain as of earlier this morning at Sea-Tac Airport, this is one of the wettest days in the area since the middle of April! The wet weather will be somewhat short-lived as drier skies return by late Sunday.

Fewer showers are expected in Seattle on Sunday afternoon with drier weather tomorrow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather during the Seahawks game on Sunday

After a cold front swept through early Sunday, a convergence zone could continue isolated showers and even a stray thunderstorm in parts of Central Puget Sound into the afternoon. If this develops over the Seattle area, raindrops are possible during the Seahawks game.

Fall arrives on Monday as drier weather stages a comeback in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Throughout Sunday, there could even be high-level smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire mixing with the clouds within this convergence zone; however, air quality should remain good to moderate.



In most communities across western Washington, this afternoon should be partly to mostly sunny and slightly breezy.



The autumnal equinox happens on Monday! We're predicting dry, warm and sunny weather through the workweek.

Drier weather is back in Seattle beginning on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

