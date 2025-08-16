Slightly damp weather in Seattle on Saturday

After widespread rain and unseasonably cool temperatures on Friday in Seattle, we're tracking far fewer showers in the region for Saturday. However, some communities will still experience wet weather at times.



Showers today will be much more isolated in nature compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s for many areas. Today, the skies will alternate between sun and clouds. It could be slightly breezy as well.

Highs will lift gently to the mid 70s in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This morning on the news, we were tracking multiple impacts on local roads from the deluge of rain on Friday. Among several issues, there was a small mudslide in Kent, and the Hoh Rain Forest Area was closed due to flooding on Friday.



I can't rule out a stray lightning strike near the border in Whatcom County today, but the risk of thunder looks low today.

Showers are a possibility in Seattle on Saturday with drier weather overall on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will feature a murky morning with sunbreaks in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies are in the works for Tuesday and Wednesday. Hotter weather redevelops by Friday.



Keep a light rain jacket with you today and enjoy the sunbreaks!

Damp weather is a possibility at times in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

