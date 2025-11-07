Seattle weather: Drying out this weekend

The Brief Showers in western Washington will taper off by Friday afternoon, bringing sunshine and cool temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Coastal advisories remain, with a high surf advisory likely expiring today and a coastal flood advisory in Grays Harbor County through the afternoon; a flood warning for the Skokomish River continues until Saturday morning. The weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, ideal for the Seahawks game on Sunday; a chance of showers returns next week, but no major storms are expected.



Showers will taper off Friday and western Washington will be seeing a lot more sunshine heading into the weekend.

Friday morning showers will wrap up by the afternoon as sunshine makes a triumphant return to western Washington after a couple of stormy days. High temperatures will be cool, in the low to mid 50s.

Flooding in western WA

Big picture view:

A high surf advisory is still in place on the coast, but will likely expire later today. A coastal flood advisory will stay in place through the afternoon hours for Grays Harbor County. Finally, a flood warning is still in place for the Skokomish River in Mason County through Saturday morning.

This weekend looks fantastic around the greater Puget Sound area with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures warming to the low 60s on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field, and it will be a perfect fall day for football in Seattle.

What's next:

A chance of showers returns next week, though there are no major storms are expected in the next seven days.

