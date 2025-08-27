Seattle weather: Slightly cooler, spotty storms

The Brief Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today; however, highs will still be warm in the mid to upper 70s for many. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible around Western Washington with the best chance over the mountains where Red Flag Warnings are posted. Lightning could start new fires. We expect high-level wildfire smoke, but only minimal amounts will be near the surface. Air quality will range at "moderate" levels in Puget Sound.



Our late-season heat wave is finally over! Highs will still be warm, but it will be much more manageable than the last several days.

We're forecasting noticeably cooler, albeit warm, temperatures in the Seattle area on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The exact extent of the cloud cover is a little uncertain, but we'll likely trend cloudier vs sunnier by the afternoon. We're also forecasting high-level wildfire smoke, also called "upstairs smoke," primarily from two big wildfires burning in Central Oregon.

There will be light amounts of wildfire smoke in the lower levels of the atmosphere over Seattle with higher amounts higher up in the sky. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke clearing out of western WA

Big picture view:

Thankfully, most of the smoke will stay "upstairs" in the atmosphere. As a result, air quality will be mainly "moderate." However, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says that "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels are possible at times this week over the Cascades due to a buildup of ozone.

Hotter weather is back in Seattle on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, there's a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Because of the risk of lightning and gusty winds associated with storms, a Red Flag Warning is posted for much of the Cascades and Olympics until 8 tonight. We'll have to watch for any new fires that could start. Bear in mind: rain could be locally heavy, too.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the mountains on Wednesday due to stormy and gusty weather at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The smoke, clouds, showers and storms are due to what I'm calling "wrap-around action" as air moves counterclockwise around an area of low pressure over Portland this afternoon.

An area of low pressure to our south will trigger wet weather at times in the Seattle area on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Morning clouds will give way to hazy afternoon sunshine on Thursday. We'll have less high-level smoke by late Thursday to early Friday as upper-level winds switch to come out of the west.

While most of Labor Day weekend is looking absolutely beautiful, keep in mind: there may be a unique weather pattern that could give Western Washington a healthy round of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. In order for this to happen, many ingredients need to align for thunderstorms to develop. We'll be watching those factors closely in the days ahead.

There could be stormy weather at times in Seattle today and again Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

