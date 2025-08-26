Seattle weather: Warm and mostly dry Wednesday, mountain storm chances

The Brief Western Washington's heat wave ends with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Cooler temperatures and clouds return Wednesday, with possible thunderstorms increasing fire risk. Temperatures will rise again by Friday, staying warm for early September.



The last day of our late August heat wave for western Washington ends with highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Clouds will return Wednesday with high clouds through the afternoon and even a passing shower.

There is the potential for thunderstorms along the Cascades both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, which will increase fire danger. A few of these wrap around showers may push into the Puget Sound lowands, but will not be widespread.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 10 degrees cooler, but will remain above the seasonal average. Mostly cloudy skies along with smoke aloft will make for a gray day compared to last week.

Temperatures will warm again into the mid 80s for Friday with a few more clouds by the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal average, but still remain warm for early September.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

