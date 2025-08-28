Seattle weather: Warmer afternoon with highs in the 80s and sunshine

The Brief Seattle experienced a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and sunshine, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Lightning strikes and heavy rain were reported in the Cascade crest and Olympics, with hail up to half an inch. High pressure will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures into next week, with highs in the mid 80s.



While some areas saw showers and even thunderstorms on Thursday, we also saw some nice sunshine for the Seattle area!

Highs today warmed up several degrees as we saw more sunshine, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

We did see several dozen lightning strikes along the east side of the Cascade crest and a few strikes in the Olympics Thursday afternoon. Several storms reported heavy rain and half-inch-sized hail.

After a few morning clouds, sunshine will return as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s.

Low pressure off the coast will create southwest flow, but most of the moisture and shower chances will be in the Cascades Saturday into Sunday. High pressure will warm again into next week with highs in the low 80s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

