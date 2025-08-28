Seattle weather: Nice holiday weekend ahead

The Brief Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s and more sunshine in the greater Seattle area, though clouds may linger north of Everett. Thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and Central Washington, with a Red Flag Warning in effect due to high fire danger in the Cascades and Olympic Mountains. A Flood Watch is in place for Chelan and Okanogan counties, while Friday and the Labor Day weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.



Thursday will be warmer with more sunshine in the greater Seattle area.

Showers are dissipating this morning, and most areas of the central and south Puget Sound will be back to sunshine this afternoon. Clouds could hang on longer north of Everett. High temperatures will be warm into the low 80s around the greater Seattle area.

It will be warmer with more afternoon sunshine Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

We are tracking the possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains and in Central Washington on Thursday afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to high fire danger for the Cascades and western foothills, and the east slopes of the Olympic Mountains. This warning continues through the evening with isolated thunderstorms expected.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the Cascades, Olympics, and the foothills due to high fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Flood Watch is also in effect for Chelan and Okanogan counties, especially in burn scar areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Chelan and Okanogan counties Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with some high clouds in the mix. A mix of clouds and sunshine returns for the Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s.

It will be warm and partly sunny in Seattle for Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

