Seattle weather: Warming again with more sunshine Thursday

The Brief Monsoonal moisture brought clouds, showers, and thunder to western Washington on Wednesday. Thursday will be drier with more sunshine in Puget Sound, but showers may persist in the north. Fire danger remains high due to possible thunderstorms; temperatures will peak Friday in the upper 80s.



We saw more clouds, hazy skies and even a few showers move through western Washington on Wednesday. Monsoonal moisture from the southwest pushed into Washington today, bringing scattered light showers and rumbles of thunder.

It was much cooler this afternoon across the state due to the low pressure system that moved into the area. Highs today were 10 to even 20 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday.

Thursday will be drier for the area, but the chance of showers remains, especially for the northern interior and Cascades. Most of the Puget Sound will see more sunshine.

Highs will warm a few degrees again Thursday, with temperatures back into the 80s for the Puget Sound. Mostly sunny skies into the afternoon, with a few shower chances north.

Fire danger will remain high as thunderstorms are possible in the Cascades and Olympics through Thursday evening.

The warmest day ahead will be Friday with temperatures back into the upper 80s to even low 90s. This weekend will be slightly cool with a few spotty showers possible Saturday. Warming and drying into next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

