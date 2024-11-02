Snow impacting the passes this weekend with damp weather in Seattle

We’re forecasting a damp and active pattern around Seattle and Western Washington on Saturday with quieter weather to follow on Sunday.

People in Seattle can plan on scattered rain and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday morning, traction tires were advised at times for Stevens and White Passes. While there was a light rain/snow mix at Snoqualmie Pass earlier today, roads were just bare and wet. Snow accumulations at Snoqualmie Pass this weekend are highly unlikely.



There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the highlighted areas below until 10 a.m. Sunday above 3,500 feet in elevation. As of noon Saturday, we’re predicting an additional 2-6 inches (or more) at Stevens Pass with an extra 2-7 inches (or more) at White Pass. The forecast range of additional snow is to account for where heavier bands of develop. Snow gradually tapers by midday on Sunday.

If you're traveling over Stevens and White Passes on Saturday, be prepared for wintry conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today in the lowlands, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain. The rain will become more extensive around Puget Sound this afternoon. If you’re going to the Huskies game, make sure to bring warm, waterproof layers!

Highs in Seattle only lift to the low to mid 50s on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain becomes more widespread across the greater Seattle region at 5 p.m. on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Damp weather continues in Western Washington through Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)



Tomorrow will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. While a light shower is possible in the morning, most of the Seahawks game will likely be dry with increasing sunbreaks. I’d still advise that you keep a rain jacket with you just in case a shower lingers at the start of the game.

It'll probably be dry for the Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember, we "fall back" Sunday morning! Tomorrow’s sunset in Seattle will happen at 4:49 p.m.



Another system takes aim at the region on Monday, featuring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow (generally, the snow should fall above 4,000 feet in elevation). Monday will be windy as well – particularly in the typical areas (e.g. the North Sound and North Coast). There may be rough surf conditions along the coast, too. Stay tuned for details as the time draws nearer.

Wet weather lingers in Seattle the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fewer showers are on the way on Tuesday (Election Day!).



Drier, cooler and sunnier weather takes hold Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Highs will range in the 50s all week for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



