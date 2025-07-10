AMBER Alert canceled after alleged child abduction in Seattle

The Brief Law enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old child that was allegedly taken in a stolen car on Thursday. Washington State Patrol confirmed the child was found around 6:50 p.m.



An AMBER Alert was canceled for a child that was allegedly abducted in the Seattle area on Thursday, with law enforcement saying she was found.

What we know:

Authorities initially said they were searching for a three-year-old child that was taken in a stolen car on SW 9th Street near White Center.

Washington State Patrol canceled the AMBER Alert around 6:50 p.m. after the child was located.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the alleged vehicle theft/abduction.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Patrol.

