Banana Ball coming to Tacoma, WA in 2026

Savannah baseball is coming back to western Washington as the Party Animals announce a stop in Tacoma next year. Their fellow Banana Ball rival team, the Savannah Bananas, recently completed a two-night run in Seattle last month.

The Party Animals, known for bringing their hot-pink showmanship to the sport, is part of the Banana Ball World Tour. Their Washington stop will see them face off against the Indianapolis Clowns over three nights.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Jason Swan of the Party Animals is introduced before a game against the Savannah Bananas at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 reportedly attended the g Expand

The Bananas made their first ever appearance in Seattle from Sept. 19-20, 2025. Now, the Party Animals will follow suit with a stop in nearby Tacoma this May.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Pitcher Garret Delano of the Party Animals prepares to deliver the ball during a game against the Savannah Bananas at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 Expand

When are Savannah Bananas playing in Tacoma?

The Party Animals will play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma from May 22-24. The stop is part of the now-expanded Banana Ball tour to 75 different stadiums across the United States.

Teams in the Banana Ball play against eachother, often with unconventional rules to increase fanfare and fan interaction. Dance breaks, rock-paper-scissor games, and more sometimes appear during innings.

Tickets and more information is available at the Tacoma Rainiers game page.

