Bystanders help stop pepper-spraying robbery suspect in South Seattle

A robbery suspect who pepper-sprayed a grocery store security guard was arrested in South Seattle on Monday after bystanders helped detain him, police said.

The backstory:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to reports of a shoplifter using mace at a Safeway near Rainier Avenue South and South Charlestown Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from the effects of pepper spray and the masked suspect apparently unconscious in the store's entryway.

Seattle firefighters treated both men at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the security guard saw the suspect conceal items and leave without paying. The guard confronted the suspect inside an attached coffee shop in an attempt to retrieve the stolen goods.

During the struggle, the suspect pepper-sprayed the guard multiple times and punched him in the torso. The confrontation continued in and out of the store.

What they're saying:

"At this point, an uninvolved patron subdued the suspect, and other people helped hold him down while the store manager called 911," police said in a news release. "Once officers arrived, the bystander left the area."

Officers arrested the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage. Police recovered $148 in stolen merchandise, which was returned to the store, along with the pepper spray used in the assault.

Authorities said the suspect is a previously convicted felon under active Department of Corrections supervision.

What's next:

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the King County Jail for armed robbery and felony assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

