Car crashes into 2 homes in Burien, WA

A large police and fire department response is underway in Burien after a car crashed into two homes on Monday afternoon.

The King County Sheriff's Office confirms the driver was the sole occupant of the car that crashed into the homes at around 2:30 p.m. as they were driving eastbound along South 120th Street while approaching Military Road South in Burien.

At this point, authorities say the driver failed to stop at the intersection and continued, striking the curb at a high enough speed for it to launch up in the air and through one side of a house and slam into another.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

There are no reported injuries to pedestrians or people inside the homes as of Monday afternoon. The driver of the car is being treated for minor injuries and has been detained by responding law enforcement.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

