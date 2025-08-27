Two killed, two injured in Chelan, WA house fire

The Brief The cause of a deadly house fire in Chelan last week remains under investigation. Two people died, and two others were injured. Eleven people were inside the home when the fire started.



Two people were killed, and two others are recovering after a house fire in Chelan last week.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies and firefighters responded at around 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 21 to reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a two-story, four-bedroom home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to a nearby business called Kidoodles. Despite their efforts, the home was declared a total loss.

Authorities say 11 people were inside the home when the fire started. Two were injured and were taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital; one was treated and released, the other was transferred to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is withholding the identities of the two people who died, pending autopsy results and notification of next of kin.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Washington State Patrol are assisting CCSO detectives in the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

