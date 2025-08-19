The Brief Clear has announced the launch of its biometric eGates at major U.S. airports, including Seattle-Tacoma, Atlanta and Ronald Reagan, to enhance security ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The eGates will use real-time biometric verification to match travelers' facial images with their identity documents and boarding passes, while TSA retains operational control over security processes. This initiative, funded by Clear at no taxpayer cost, aims to modernize airport security checkpoints and improve the travel experience through public-private collaboration.



Clear, the secure identity company, announced Tuesday the launch of its biometric eGates at several major U.S. airports ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

Included in the eGate debut is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, alongside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Keep reading to learn more about the biometric eGates and how they will improve the travel experience at Sea-Tac Airport.

What is Clear?

The backstory:

Clear is a secure identity platform that provides biometric ID verification for faster airport security and access to venues.

At SeaTac Airport, travelers must first enroll in the Clear+ program — online or at the airport — which allows them to utilize dedicated Clear lanes at select security checkpoints.

A Clear+ membership can be used in conjunction with TSA Precheck for a faster security experience.

Which places in Seattle use Clear?

Local perspective:

Three major places in Seattle use Clear: SeaTac Airport at select security checkpoints; Lumen Field for faster entry and age verification for alcohol purchases; and T-Mobile Park for purchases with a fingerprint.

The new Clear eGates will conduct real-time biometric verification, which will match a traveler’s facial image with their identity document and boarding pass.

"We are proud to help make America’s airports great ahead of the World Cup. The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience." — Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker

Dig deeper:

An important element to note is that TSA still has complete operational control at airports enabled with eGates. TSA will still trigger gate access, conduct security vetting and enforce government security requirements.

Clear will use some traveler data, but transmit only limited data, including live photos.

Clear does not have access to watchlists, cannot override TSA gate decisions

Clear does not have access to watchlists and cannot override TSA gate decisions or manually open gates.

After identity and clearance are confirmed, passengers with a Clear+ membership can bypass the TSA podium, while still undergoing all security screening and physical screening.

"This partnership with TSA is a powerful example of how public and private sectors can work together to enhance security and improve the aviation ecosystem," Becker said.

How much are these new eGates costing taxpayers?

Clear is investing in this technology at no cost to taxpayers, with the goal of modernizing security checkpoints through unlocking a safer and overall better travel experience for travelers, Becker said.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Clear news release.

