Crews rescue child from cliff side in Auburn, WA

The Brief A child was rescued from a cliff side in Auburn on Monday. After the rescue, the child was taken to Multicare Hospital with minor injuries.



A child in Auburn is recovering at the hospital after he was rescued from a cliff side on Monday.

What we know:

Several crews from South King Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Auburn and Kent police responded to GameFarm Park for the rescue.

Valley Regional Fire said crews used a drone to locate the child and the child was rescued with a technical rope system.

After the rescue, the child was taken to Multicare Hospital with minor injuries.

The Source: Information in this story came from Valley Regional Fire.

