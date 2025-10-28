Drive-by shooting injures man in Seattle's Capitol Hill

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Capitol Hill early Tuesday morning. A man was shot in the arm and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. The suspects fled north on East Olive Way. Officers searched the area but could not find them.



Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that left a 26-year-old man injured on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of East Olive Way and Bellevue Avenue. The area is near the Montana and Hula Hula bars.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. Seattle Fire medics arrived and treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities processed the scene and found ballistic evidence near East Denny Way and East Olive Way.

What we don't know:

At this point in the investigation, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear. The SPD says information is limited.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, traveling northbound on East Olive Way before police arrived. Officers searched the area but could not find the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

