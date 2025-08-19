I-5 fully closed overnight in Bellingham, WA for paving work
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - I-5 will fully close overnight in Bellingham for paving work this week, and drivers should be prepared for delays on detour routes.
What To Know:
The freeway closures will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
What's closed
Northbound I-5 will be fully closed between Sunset Drive and Meridian Street from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Southbound I-5 will close between Northwest Avenue and Meridian Street from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
A signed detour will be in place, but drivers will likely encounter some traffic on alternate routes.
Live traffic updates can be found on the Washington State Department of Transportation's real-time travel map and on the FOX 13 Seattle website.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
