The Brief I-5 in Bellingham will close overnight for paving, affecting northbound and southbound lanes. Closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Detours will be available, but drivers should expect delays on alternate routes.



I-5 will fully close overnight in Bellingham for paving work this week, and drivers should be prepared for delays on detour routes.

What To Know:

The freeway closures will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

What's closed

Northbound I-5 will be fully closed between Sunset Drive and Meridian Street from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Southbound I-5 will close between Northwest Avenue and Meridian Street from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A signed detour will be in place, but drivers will likely encounter some traffic on alternate routes.

Live traffic updates can be found on the Washington State Department of Transportation's real-time travel map and on the FOX 13 Seattle website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.