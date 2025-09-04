Lower Sugarloaf Fire forces evacuations in Chelan County, WA

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire. Some areas are also in Level 1 "Get Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" Evacuations. The fire ignited on Labor Day and has since reached more than 6,000 acres.



The Lower Sugarloaf Fire was first reported on Labor Day and has since grown to 6,223 acres. It remains 0% contained, according to a Sept. 4 update.

(InciWeb)

What caused the Lower Sugarloaf Fire?

Officials say the cause of the wildfire was a lightning strike. Smoke from the fire is currently visible in the communities of Plain, Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Entiat.

There are 150 firefighting personnel working on the fire, which reportedly tripled in size in one shift.

What's next:

With 20 mph winds and high temperatures in the forecast, crews are anticipating the fire to double in size in the next 24 hours.

Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations issued for Lower Sugarloaf Fire

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 1,2 and 3 evacuations for the following areas near Ardenvoir:

Level 3 "Go Now" Evacuations: Mad River Road in Ardenvoir, including address 427 and up the road

Level 2 "Get Set" Evacuations: Mad River Road up to and including address 426, Arden Road, River Road, Moe Ridge Road, Mill Street, Red Hill Road and Two River Road.

Level 1 "Get Ready" Evacuations: The north side of Entiat River Road from Mud Creek Road down to and including 6572 Entiat River Road.

Level 1 and 2 evacuations have also been issued for the following areas near Plain:

Level 2 "Get Set" Evacuations: Upper Chumstick Highway, including Merry Canyon Road, including Dry Creek, Moon Creek and Second Creek roads. It also includes Little Chumstick Road.

Level 1 "Get Ready" Evacuations: East side of Chumstick Highway from Eagle Creek to Little Chumstick, to include spur roads and driveways; Deep Creek Road; Nahahum Canyon including Indian Rock Lane on up; Ollala Canyon Road at milepost 1 and up; Hay Canyon Road from the end of pavement and up; Derby Canyon Road from 9800 and up; Entiat River Road from Roaring Creek Road to Mud Creek Road to include Roaring Creek Road.

To keep up on evacuation levels, visit Chelan County's Emergency Management page.

The Source: Information in this story comes from InciWeb and Chelan County Emergency Management.

