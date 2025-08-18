Man stabbed with butcher knife in Seattle's Westwood Village

The Brief Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in serious condition at Seattle's Westwood Village shopping center early Monday. The victim told officers the suspect stabbed him multiple times with a butcher knife while he was sleeping. Deputies used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but could not locate them.



Police are investigating after a man was stabbed by a suspect allegedly wielding a butcher knife in Seattle's Westwood Village early Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street, near Marshalls, around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from "severe lacerations" to his hands, upper chest and left leg. Officers and medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the victim before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities spoke to the victim, who said the suspect began stabbing him with a butcher knife while he was sleeping. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police believe the suspect ran toward Roxhill Park and continued south on the Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail. King County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, secured a perimeter and conducted a K-9 track, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives with the SPD's Assault Unit are investigating. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

