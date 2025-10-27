Person in water near Seattle I-90 bridge, police rescue underway

The Brief Police and firefighters responded Monday morning to reports of a person who jumped into the water near the I-90 floating bridge. WSP said the man had pulled over in the HOV lane before entering the water. The Seattle Fire Department said the person was recovered and brought to shore before 10:30 a.m.



Police and other first responders are at the scene of a person in the water near the I-90 bridge between Seattle and Mercer Island Monday morning.

I-90 person in water incident (Source: WSDOT)

Drivers making their morning commute may experience delays as law enforcement responds.

Why is there traffic on I-90 in Seattle?

After reviewing Department of Transportation cameras, FOX 13 Seattle observed someone jump into the water between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Officers were on scene.

What we know:

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, motorists reported a driver who was pulled over in the HOV lane and outside his vehicle. When troopers arrived, the man jumped into the water.

The Seattle Fire Department announced before 10:30 a.m. that the person was recovered and brought back to land, and all rescue swimmers were out of the water.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the Seattle Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol.

