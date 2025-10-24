Renton police seek public's help finding accused WA child molester

Police in Renton are hoping that members of the public have information that help them locate an accused child molester from the area.

Law enforcement have set a $500,000 bond for Juvenal Esquivel Cabrera. He faces three counts of child molestation. In the first degree, second degree, and third degree.

Renton Police seek information on Juvenal Esquivel Cabrera

What you can do:

Tips about the case against 40-year-old Cabrera can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers P3Tips.com or 800-222-TIPS (8477) and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward, according to the Renton Police Department.

Detective Billingsley is working the case and can be reached for information regarding Cabrera's whereabouts or crimes by email at Ibillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

