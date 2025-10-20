Rush adds 17 cities to ‘Fifty Something Tour,’ including Seattle

The Brief Rush has expanded its Fifty Something Tour to include 17 additional cities across the U.S. and Canada. Among the new stops is Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.



Due to popular demand, legendary Canadian rock band Rush is expanding its Fifty Something Tour to include 17 additional cities, among them Seattle.

(Richard Sibbald)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award-nominated icons originally announced headline shows in seven major U.S. and Canadian cities. After those dates sold out quickly, the band announced Monday that it would add 17 more stops.

The Fifty Something Tour celebrates Rush’s music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

When is Rush coming to Seattle?

Rush will bring its Fifty Something Tour to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

Rush will play multiple shows in cities across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico beginning June 7, 2026. Here's the full lineup:

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 7 (SOLD OUT)

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 9 (SOLD OUT)

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 11 (SOLD OUT)

Los Angeles at Kia Forum: June 13 (SOLD OUT)

Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes: June 18

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 24 (SOLD OUT)

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 26 (SOLD OUT)

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 28 (SOLD OUT)

Fort Worth at Dickies Arena: June 30 (SOLD OUT)

Chicago at United Center: July 16 (SOLD OUT)

Chicago at United Center: July 18 (SOLD OUT)

Chicago at United Center: July 20 (SOLD OUT)

Chicago at United Center: July 22 (SOLD OUT)

New York at Madison Square Garden: July 28 (SOLD OUT)

New York at Madison Square Garden: July 30 (SOLD OUT)

New York at Madison Square Garden: August 1 (SOLD OUT)

New York at Madison Square Garden: August 3 (SOLD OUT)

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 7 (SOLD OUT)

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 9 (SOLD OUT)

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 11 (SOLD OUT)

Toronto at Scotiabank Arena: August 13 (SOLD OUT)

Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena: August 21

Detroit at Little Caesars Arena: August 26

Montreal at Bell Centre: September 2

Boston at TD Garden: September 12

Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 17 (SOLD OUT)

Cleveland at Rocket Arena: September 19 (SOLD OUT)

San Antonio at Frost Bank Center: September 23

Denver at Ball Arena: October 5

Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena: October 10

San Jose at SAP Center: October 15

Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena: October 25

Uncasville at Mohegan Sun Arena: October 30

Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live: November 5

Tampa at Benchmark International Arena: November 9

Charlotte at Spectrum Center: November 20

Atlanta at State Farm Arena: November 25

Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena: December 1

Edmonton at Rogers Place: December 10

Vancouver, B.C. at Rogers Arena: December 15

When can I buy tickets to Rush in Seattle?

According to Rush's Monday press release, fans can sign up for Artist Presale tickets by signing up Ticketmaster's website by Thursday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No code is needed to gain access.

The official resale will begin on Monday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada. General on sale will begin on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. local time.

Citi cardmember presale tickets for US shows

Citi is the official credit card partner for the RUSH 2026 Tour in the U.S. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting Friday, Oct. 24 at noon local time through Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment® program. Full presale information is available at www.citientertainment.com.

American Express presale tickets for Canada shows

American Express Cardmembers in Canada will have early access to tickets for the tour’s Canadian dates, starting Friday, Oct. 24 at noon local time and ending Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time, ahead of the public on-sale.

VIP tickets for Rush Fifty Something Tour

Rush is offering different VIP options, including the first-eveer 2112 Platform Experience, and Travel Packages for fans making a trip.

Rush introduces new drummer Anika Nilles

After the first round of sold-out shows, the band took a moment to thank their fans for the support of the music and the group's newest addition to the team, Anika Nilles.

What they're saying:

"We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we're going back on tour," said Rush. "I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It's been very heartwarming, and I know that she's very appreciative of that."

"We're even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Rush.

