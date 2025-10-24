Seattle police investigate reported armed robbery in downtown

The Brief Seattle police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at an apartment building in downtown. Officers are investigating the scene at Stewart Street and 2nd Avenue. Limited information about the incident is available at this time.



Seattle police are investigating reports of an armed robbery that occurred in downtown Seattle Friday night.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to a report of multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery at an apartment building near Stewart Street and 2nd Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that officers are on scene investigating. No additional details were immediately provided.

SPD will release more information about this incident as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

