Earlier Seattle sunsets on horizon before clocks 'fall back'

Seattleites will notice a temperature cool down this week compared to the recent heat wave. As wildfire smoke moves out and sunsets creep up, it will soon feel more and more like fall as the equinox approaches later this month.

Fall planning for western Washington

First, we will see the last 7:30 p.m. sunset of 2025 this week. That will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The sunsets will then begin to come quicker and faster shortly afterward. The last 7 p.m. sunset in Seattle will be on Sept. 25.

If you are thinking about traveling for fall foliage, we also have a guide available on our website here.

Next, we are soon approaching the fall equinox, which marks the point where the nights become longer than the days leading up to the winter solstice. For 2025, this will happen on Monday, Sept. 22.

When does daylight saving time end?

Lastly, our clocks will "fall back" on Sunday, Nov. 2. This will mark the end of daylight saving time until March 2026. This is traditionally the time when Washingtonians begin to feel the Big Dark.

In recent years, congress and other lawmakers, including those right here in Washington, have called for an end to the twice yearly tradition of changing the clocks by an hour. Here is a look at our previous coverage of the movement:

The Source: Information in this article came from Time and Date's website.

