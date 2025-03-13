The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Roxhill Park in West Seattle Thursday afternoon. Officers located one 17-year-old victim, and are searching the area for suspects and additional victims.



The Seattle Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened at Roxhill Park in West Seattle on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers said they located one 17-year-old victim, and are looking for additional victims and suspects. The injured teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Seattle police posted about the incident just before 3 p.m.

The public is advised to avoid the area as officers investigate.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the 17-year-old victim is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

