Seattle police search for South Lake Union stabbing suspect

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at around 5:51 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at 6th Avenue North and Harrison Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The SPD Homicide and Assault Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

