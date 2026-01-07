Steven Pass Ski Resort closed because of power outage

The Brief Stevens Pass Ski Resort received nearly 2 feet of snow in the past 24 hours, but a power outage Wednesday kept chairlifts from operating. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Thursday evening, with 2 to 4 feet of additional snow forecast across the Cascades. If power is restored, skiers and snowboarders could see several days of deep powder after a delayed and weather-plagued start to the season.



Stevens Pass Ski Resort received nearly two feet of snow in the last 24 hours – exactly what skiers and snowboarders have been hoping for. However, a power outage Wednesday is preventing chairlifts from running.

A winter storm warning went into effect Tuesday and remains in effect through Thursday evening, with heavy mountain snow expected. Meteorologists forecast the system to drop between 2 and 4 feet of snow across the Cascades.

According to the resort's snow report, they received 20 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours and 35 inches in the last seven days – dream conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

What they're saying:

Unfortunately, a devastating operations update was posted on the ski resort's website Wednesday morning:

"Power is currently out at Stevens Pass, with restoration estimated at 6 p.m. We do not expect to open today and will share an update this afternoon."

The backstory:

The outage adds to what has been a difficult start to the 2025-26 ski season at Stevens Pass. Despite a La Niña winter – which typically brings heavy snowfall to the Pacific Northwest – the resort's opening was delayed. In mid-December, heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across Western Washington, erasing early-season snowpack.

After the resort opened, flooding and mudslides from the same storm damaged portions of US-2, making access to the mountain difficult.

What's next:

There is a silver lining for skiers and snowboarders. The winter storm warning is expected to last through Thursday evening. If power is resorted by then, skiers and boarders could enjoy several days of deep, untouched powder.

US-2 Stevens Pass travel conditions in WA

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, chains are required on all vehicles on Stevens Pass US-2, except those that are all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited. These travel restrictions are for both east and westbound travel.

WSDOT webcams for Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. All other webcams appear to be offline. (WSDOT)

According to WSDOT, it is lightly snowing on the pass, and there is compact snow and ice on the roadways.

Some WSDOT cameras along this route appear to be offline – likely due to the same power outage the resort is experiencing. On Tuesday, the majority of the cameras were covered in ice or water.

"US 2 Stevens Pass between milepost 64 and 85 (pass summit to Coles Corner) is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with pilot car operations," WSDOT said. Officials say there will be no eastbound through access between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

How much snow did other ski resorts in western WA get?

According to a 5 a.m. post by the National Weather Service, Mount Baker got 19", Crystal Mountain got "14", White Pass got 11", and Snoqualmie Pass got 10".

This is a developing story. The resort is expected to release an update this afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Stevens Pass Ski Resort's website, the National Weather Service and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

